It will be another hot and humid day with a few [mainly non-severe] pop-up t’storms this afternoon… gusty winds and lightning being the main concerns. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to around 90 with some locations (Newark, for example) likely observing their first heat wave. And while we’re not expecting widespread record highs, an isolated record high can’t be ruled out.
Tonight we’ll see a stray shower, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and muggy. Temps will fall into the 70s with some 60s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be warm and muggy with more widespread showers/t’storms… localized flooding possible. Expect highs in the mid 80s with feels like temps near 90.
Showers/t’storms will remain in the forecast on Wednesday with some localized flooding possible. It will be hot and humid with highs well into the 80s with feels like temps near 90 again.