NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York will lift more COVID restrictions once 70% of adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
Cuomo said he hopes the state will reach that target in the coming days. The latest numbers show about 68.6% of adults have gotten at least one shot.READ MORE: Long Island School District Makes Face Masks Optional As Cuomo Says Kids Can Go Maskless Outside
“When we hit 70%, then I feel comfortable saying to the people of this state, ‘We can relax virtually all restrictions,'” he said Monday. “Then we can lift the capacity restrictions, social distancing, the hygiene protocols, the health screenings, the potential tracing. Masks will only be required as recommended by the CDC.”READ MORE: First Lady Jill Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci Visit COVID-19 Vaccine Site In Harlem
The governor said the Empire State Building will light up in blue and gold once the state reaches the 70% threshold.MORE NEWS: Biden Pushes Vaccination Campaign As July 4 Deadline Nears
COVID rules will still apply in certain settings, like large venues, schools, public transportation, hospitals and nursing homes.