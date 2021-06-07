LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York State’s policy on masks in public schools changes Monday, but it’s causing major confusion.

Parents are hearing conflicting information from state health and education officials. Now, one Long Island school district has voted to make masks optional.

On Friday, the state’s health commissioner sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that mask wearing would be optional in K through 12 schools, including vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

But now, the state education department says not so fast. On Sunday, it stated mask rules will stay in place for now, saying it believes the letter the DOH sent was to clarify rules for summer camps and schools.

“Schools should continue to operate under their existing procedures until further notice,” the DOE said in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

But Sachem Central School District is defying those rules in Suffolk County.

On Sunday, the district’s Board of Education voted to drop the mask mandate at all 15 schools for its almost 13,000 students.

“There was clear guidance given on Friday, and if they want to slap our hand now, that’s on them,” one board member said.

In the neighboring county, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran did not hide her frustration with the state, saying in part, “We need clarification immediately. This decision must be put in the hands of the educators and parents who know their children and particular circumstances best.”

COVID VACCINE

In New York City, things aren’t changing. Public schools will continue with their universal mask policy, for now.

“The more people get vaccinated, the more freedom we’re gong to have. But for now, the plan is to keep masks on kids,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week. “Abundance of caution, and I think that’s the right approach.”

The New York State teacher’s union called the change “whiplash-inducing news” with just three weeks left to go in the school year.

The CDC has not yet responded to the letter from the state.