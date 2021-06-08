NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A memorial to honor victims of the pandemic is on display outside Brooklyn‘s Green-Wood Cemetery.
Pictures of victims and drawings line the cemetery's historic wrought-iron fence.
It's a tribute to victims across the country and the more than 52,000 COVID victims in New York City.
Families who lost loved ones are encouraged to add to the memorial.
It will be on display through June 28.