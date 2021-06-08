PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy ordered flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday in honor of a fallen Marine from New Jersey.
Nineteen-year-old Private First Class Dalton Beals died on Friday during a recruit training exercise called "the Crucible."
Military officials say Beals was undergoing a grueling 54-hour session to finish his training in Parris Island, South Carolina.
Beals graduated from Pennsville Memorial High School in 2020.
The cause of death is under investigation.