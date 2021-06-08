NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eric Adams may be leading in the most recent mayoral polls, but he’s ducking out of CBS2’s leading contenders debate Thursday night.

It’s the last debate before early voting starts on Saturday.

His opponents say it’s because he doesn’t want to answer tough questions.

Adams denies that, telling CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer that he would be meeting with the family of a 10-year-old gun violence victim who was killed over the weekend.

“I wanted to do the debate. I enjoy debating the people on the stage, I wanted to. But the people of Rockaway, the people of the city, violence is suffocating our city,” Adams said. “Marcia, I’m going to be in Rockaway with the family of a 10-year-old child.”

A spokesman for the Yang campaign said Adams should be in the debate because New Yorkers deserve a courageous mayor who isn’t afraid to be in the thick of it.

Join Marcia Kramer and Maurice DuBois as they moderate a debate with the leading contenders for New York City mayor in the Democratic primary. They will be joined by Kathryn Garcia, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer and Maya Wiley.

