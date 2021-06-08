CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brutal attack in Midtown left a man with a dislocated shoulder and bruising to his face.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on June 3 on 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly randomly punched a 66-year-old man at a Midtown bus stop on June 3, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say a man punched a 66-year-old man in the face in an unprovoked attack at a bus stop.

The NYPD has released photos and videos of the suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

