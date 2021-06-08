TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s Primary Day in New Jersey.
Voters will choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor, state legislature and various local races.
Unlike last year with mostly mail-in ballots, in-person voting is an option. Masks are not mandated statewide, but some counties may require one.
Polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.
When to vote? Election Day is June 8. New Jersey does not currently have early voting.
Other key deadlines? Absentee ballot requests must be submitted by mail by June 1 or in person by 3 p.m. June 7. Completed absentee ballots must be returned in person or postmarked by June 8.
What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.