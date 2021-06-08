NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of people are expected to attend a major concert in Central Park this summer.

It will signal the city is reopened and New Yorkers are ready.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reports, Central Park‘s Great Lawn has been quiet for too long. New Yorkers say they’re ready for an awakening like this.

“They need something really nice to celebrate because it would help the people get out and about and enjoy themselves more because we’ve been cooped up too long,” said Upper West Side resident Lois Hall.

“It’s been rough. Very isolated, like. Now it’s better though. It’s way better now. And I think we deserve this,” said Harlem resident Randall DeLarosa.

COVID VACCINE

Their wish to reconnect is about to come true. This summer, the Great Lawn will come alive again with a star-studded concert to symbolize New York City’s comeback from COVID. It’ll be a three hour spectacular, put together by legendary music producer and Brooklyn native Clive Davis.

“I was touched to be asked to do this. I’m inspired to do all I can to really satisfy the challenge,” Davis said.

WATCH: Mayor Bill De Blasio’s Monday Briefing

The massive concert in Central Park will be the centerpiece of a weeklong citywide celebration, a homecoming week of events across the five boroughs where New Yorkers can show their support for the city’s recovery and revitalization.

“It will celebrate the summer of New York City, the comeback. And it will emphatically make the point that there’s no stopping New York,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“It’s nice to see everything come back to life,” one person said.

“Now that I just found out about it, I’m super stoked and now it’s rush trying to get tickets,” said Samantha Randolph.

Like concerts of the past, Davis says some 60,000 people will be able to enjoy the show. Most tickets will be free.

While it’s still two months away, safety protocols are already being discussed, and will be a top priority.

“We’re hoping to come up with a vaccination plan that really attracts youth to get vaccinated at a much higher rate than they have currently,” Davis said.

Many New Yorkers Sanchez spoke with are excited to for the chance to see the city shining under the stars again.

“It feels like forever since we’ve been able to connect together again. And we need it,” a woman named Arianna said.

This post originally appeared on June 7, 2021.