STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Children are now taking part in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital on Long Island.
Kids ages 6 months to 11 years old are part of the Pfizer vaccine study.
There are 100 clinical sites worldwide.
Families who are interested in the Pfizer trial can call the COVID vaccine clinical trial hotline at 631-638-COVI or email CoV_prevention_network@stonybrook.edu.
They are asked to provide the name of the child, their date of birth, a parent or guardian’s name and a parent or guardian’s cell phone number or contact information.
For more information, click here.