NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Something special is happening in the sky.

On Thursday, June 10, skywatchers will be able to take in an eclipse of the sun.

It’s an annular eclipse. An annular eclipse is when the sun is only partly covered by the moon. A total eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun. In this case, we’ll be seeing what’s sometimes called a “ring of fire” eclipse. Like a penny sitting on top of a nickel, some of the surface of the sun will be visible, hence the “ring of fire.”

From the Tri-State Area, however, we can expect to see the sun rise more closely resembling a crescent. The eclipse will begin around 4:38 a.m. – before the sun has risen in our area. By the time the sun rises, at 5:24 a.m. – it will rise resembling a crescent, with roughly 80% of the surface of the sun covered by the moon. The moon will continue to cross the sun, meaning more and more of the sun will be visible, until the eclipse ends at around 6:29 a.m.

It is vitally important to look at an eclipse, or the sun, safely. You should wear special solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes.

