NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent rampage inside a Brooklyn pizzeria was caught on camera Wednesday.

The suspect, who was seen flipping tables in the random attack, is now in custody after a group of good Samaritans held him until police arrived.

Within seconds of a man walking into the Flatbush pizzeria, things quickly turned upside down.

Video shows tables and chairs being flipped and what appears to be a saltshaker being thrown.

Fear then sets in for some inside and you can see them frantically racing out of Bash Pizza on Avenue J and Nostrand Avenue.

But as the suspect continues his unexpected rampage, a man in black re-enters the pizza shop, picks up a highchair and chucks it at the man going on his violent fury.

That anger only intensified, sending the suspect running out the door and pitching an unknown object.

Surveillance cameras then show him walking into the street and turning around before pushing a pedestrian.

That is when a man in gray charges out the door of the pizzeria and tackles the suspect in the crosswalk.

Another video shows multiple people who stepped in to help holding him down until police arrived.

Lily Zou saw it all unfold from her Chinese restaurant across the street. It shocked her because she says there have been no problems in the area, but this incident reminded her of an experience she had with an attacker years ago.

“Hit me one time in my eyes. Long time, maybe 10 years ago,” she told CBS2’s Cory James.

The NYPD says the violent encounter happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a place loyal customers say is welcoming to everyone.

“Amazing people, I’m there all the time,” Flatbush resident Alexandra Chana Fishman said.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital for a psych evaluation. He has been charged with assault and criminal mischief.

CBS2 reached out to Bash Pizza and stopped by the shop, but they closed early.