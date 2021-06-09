CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An arsenic concern has led to the recall of a baby cereal.

Beech-Nut issued a voluntary recall of its Stage 1 Single Grain Rice Cereal.

It was sold at stores nationwide and online.

Samples showed arsenic, which occurs naturally, tested above recommended guidelines.

The cereal has an expiration date of May 1, 2022.

For more information, click here.

