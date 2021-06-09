NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – That’s not why they call it a “laptop.”
Surveillance video shows a burglary suspect stuffing a laptop computer down the front of his pants, and covering the top of it with his orange, long sleeve shirt.
Police say it happened at May 13th at 7:30 a.m. at a business located at Westchester and Colgate Avenues in the Bronx.
