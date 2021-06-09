NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Days after the shooting death of a young boy, a Queens man is expected to be formally charged Wednesday afternoon with murder.

Police say they knew exactly who they were looking for in the shooting death of 10-year-old Justin Wallace in Far Rockaway last weekend, but before they were able to track the suspect down, he surrendered, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Now, authorities are doubling down on their efforts to get guns off the streets.

Police said 29-year-old Jovan Young turned himself into the 101st Precinct on Tuesday night. Investigators say he’s responsible for the shooting death of Wallace, who would have turned 11 on Tuesday.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke about the arrest on NY1 on Wednesday morning.

“All of New York City was disgusted by that incident, and we’re just glad for the family that we can close that chapter of it. The sad thing is, it’s never gonna bring that young boy back,” Shea said.

Earlier this week, CBS2 spoke to the boy’s inconsolable father, who rushed to his son’s side moments after he was shot.

“All I could heard from my son one at a time, huhhhh. Then I started to tap him, ‘Oh my God, wake up, don’t sleep!’ He’s not supposed to die. He’s too young for that,” Albert Wallace said.

Police said surveillance video shows Young firing several rounds into a home on Beach 45th street in Far Rockaway on Saturday night. A bullet hit the boy in the stomach. He died a short time later.

His 29-year-old cousin was also shot in the shoulder. He was believed to be the target, stemming from a dispute that allegedly started over a shared driveway.

“When someone does something wrong, at least we need to know and feel that there will be real consequences. And in very, very short order, the NYPD found the person who pulled the trigger,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “So the message is clear. If you use a gun in New York City, you will be arrested. If you harm someone, if you kill someone, there will be consequences.”

“If you do something like this, you will be found, and you will pay the price for what you’ve done,” he added.

Young has one prior arrest from two years ago. Police said they’re not looking for anyone else in connection with the case.