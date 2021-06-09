EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A hospital worker is accused of inappropriately touching a patient on Long Island.
It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.
Police said Taylor Melecio was transporting a 29-year-old woman back to her room when he touched her inappropriately.
The victim reported the incident, and Melecio was arrested on charges of forcible touching.
Police ask anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.