CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, East Meadow, Long Island, Nassau County

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A hospital worker is accused of inappropriately touching a patient on Long Island.

It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

READ MORE: Video Shows Bodega Worker Beaten With Bat; Suspects Make Off With Stolen Beer And Cigarettes

Police said Taylor Melecio was transporting a 29-year-old woman back to her room when he touched her inappropriately.

READ MORE: Tribeca Festival Returns With Much Anticipated 'In The Heights' Premiere

The victim reported the incident, and Melecio was arrested on charges of forcible touching.

MORE NEWS: 'I'm Going To Be Lining Up With The Best Female Athletes': Memorial Sloan Kettering Nurse Ana Johnson On Mastercard New York Mini 10K

Police ask anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

CBSNewYork Team