NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made another arrest in an attack on a Jewish man in the Diamond District.
He's believed to be part of a group that was seen on video beating Joseph Borgen in May, as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protests turned violent in Times Square.
Police said Borgen was kicked, punched and beaten with crutches. The suspects also allegedly used an anti-Semitic slur.
"They were macing me for like a minute straight," Borgen told CBS2. "Kicked me, punched me, beat me with crutches, hit me with flags."
He said he suffered a concussion and bruises all over his body.
Tuesday night, police announced the arrest of Mahmoud Musa, 23, of Staten Island. He faces gang assault and assault as a hate crime charges.
Two other suspects, 25-year-old Faisal Elezzi and 23-year-old Wasseem Awawdeh, have already been arrested on hate crime charges.
