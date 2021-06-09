ISLANDIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A missing Long Island woman was found dead on Monday night in Brooklyn and her family is pleading for answers.

They say she was a beloved child care and hospice provider, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday.

For 11 days, the family of Coaletta Williams tirelessly tried to locate the 56-year-old missing mom and daughter.

“I was hoping for my baby to return home safe,” said Katie Connelly, Williams’ mother.

But now, their worst fears have been realized.

Williams’ van was discovered parked near a creek in the Lindenwood section of Brooklyn on Monday night. Someone who had seen social media posts summoned her son, Jovon Windley, to the scene and the shattering news that her body was found in the vehicle. Sources told CBS2 she died of an apparent gunshot wound, and a gun was found in the car.

“She knows no one out there. There is no reason for her to go out there. It makes absolutely no sense,” Windley said.

The family is now left to deal with a painful mystery.

A beloved child care owner who was working hospice care overnight on May 27, Williams returned home to Islandia and then disappeared. Texts to her went unanswered.

They said Williams was going through a bitter divorce, but was not suicidal.

“She had too much to live for. She has grandchildren. Something is not right there. My sister did not kill herself,” brother Isaac Windley said.

“We have been begging, pleading, crying to detectives to do something,” Jovon Windley added.

Suffolk police handled the missing persons case, which is now an NYPD death investigation.

“She was just the most giving person ever. She would do anything for anyone,” sister-in-law Shalinda Windley said.

“She was a sweet and caring person and I want whoever did this to my child … I want them to be brought to justice here. They should have worked on it harder, and they didn’t,” Connelly added.

Relatives told CBS2 that Williams’ phone and driver’s license were with her, so it does not appear she was robbed.

In fact, there is nothing obvious yet about her death, which has left a loving family searching for answers.

Suffolk police said they conducted a thorough investigation when Williams was reported missing, interviewing family, friends and associates.

Attempts to ping her cellphone were unsuccessful.