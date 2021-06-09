TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy addressed concerns Wednesday about a push to extend eligibility for special education students.
The bill unanimously passed the Assembly and was approved by the Senate.
It would give certain special education students exceeding the age of eligibility, which is 21, an added year of education due to COVID-19.
Murphy was asked Wednesday about why he hasn’t signed it yet.
"No news yet as we normally don't on bills that we haven't made a call on," he said. "Enormous sympathy with the challenge in the most vulnerable communities that have been crushed by this pandemic."
The governor would need to sign the bill this month so a plan could be enacted for the start of the next school year.