NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re a fan of ’80s music, there’s a new exhibit in New York City just for you.

The Museum of the City of New York’s “New York, New Music” exhibit, opening Friday, highlights diverse musical artists from the early 1980s when the city “experienced a community-driven musical renaissance.”

CBS2’s Dave Carlin got a sneak peek with exhibit curator Sean Corcoran.

The first stop was a painting of legendary M.C. Dota Rock in front of his handbills — the slips of paper ’80s New Yorkers used to uncover exciting live music.

“You go to a show, they give you a flyer for the next show,” Corcoran explained.

Clubs like Danceteria and the Mudd Club showcased all kinds of music, often on the same night.

Kid Creole and the Coconuts were new wave influenced by big band and Caribbean music. A zoot suit from the act is on display at the museum.

Also on display are the guitars from DNA, an experimental rock band that broke up in 1982.

There’s also a section dedicated to an artist everybody would soon come to know — Madonna.

“She’s from Detroit but really got her start right here in New York in the music industry,” Corcoran said.

In this time period, artists flocked to New York City, and different influences cross-pollinated in the music.

When so many musicians and artists from different New York City scenes got together, they made magic.

One collaboration including Grandmaster Flash, Debbi Harry, Chris Stein of Blondie and Fab 5 Freddy.

“People thought disco was dead … but in truth, in New York, people loved to go out and dance, particularly in New York,” Corcoran said.

Inside the exhibit is the video lounge of 1980 at Danceteria.

“They would play their videos of past performances on a console TV, just like we have here,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran hopes visitors will come to hear the history of this city and its music, 1980s style.

“I hope this encourages more musical discovery of the music of this era,” he said.

The Museum of the City of New York is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Timed tickets are required. For more information, visit mcny.org.