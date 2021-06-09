NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a leading contender in the mayoral race, was in damage control mode Wednesday after questions were raised about whether he really lives in New York City.

Opponents are demanding that Adams release his E-ZPass records to prove where he stays, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

Adams allowed reporters inside a Brooklyn apartment he owns in an attempt to say he lives there, after questions were raised about whether he really spends his time in Fort Lee, New Jersey with his girlfriend.

“It’s really silly to even insinuate. How foolish would someone have to be to run to be the mayor of the City of New York and live in another municipality?” Adams said.

READ MORE: Eric Adams Ducking Out Of CBS2’s Leading Contenders Debate Thursday Night, The Last Before Early Voting Starts

Questions were raised after reporters for Politico found him sleeping in his office night after night, and doing mayor forums in New Jersey.

“I never hid that I owned a co-op in New Jersey with Tracy, but I live … my primary residence is in Brooklyn,” Adams said.

Adams’ son, Jordan, who lives in New Jersey, joined him at the press conference. The former cop broke down in tears while talking about how his relationship with his son has suffered because of his political ambitions.

“Wasn’t there for his football games … his birthdays,” Adams said.

READ MORE: Final Preparations Being Made For CBS2’s Leading Contenders Mayoral Debate Thursday Night

Adams’ mayor opponents were skeptical, demanding he prove where he sleeps and how often he goes to New Jersey by releasing his E-ZPass records.

I don’t think he lives there. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 9, 2021

“I do think he has to answer questions with two weeks left in the mayor’s race. I do think releasing any and all records will be good for the discussion,” Scott Stringer said.

READ MORE: NYC Mayoral Race: United Federation Of Teachers Launches Campaign To Prop Up Stringer, Damage Adams And Yang

Kathryn Garcia release a statement saying New Yorkers deserve transparency.

“Eric Adams has a problematic record of not being fully honest or transparent with the voters of New York,” Garcia said.

“Can we just have some real talk for a minute here?” Maya Wiley added. “This is bizarre.”

Adams was asked if he would make his E-ZPass records available.

“E-ZPass records of the city vehicle is public information. You can get that any time you want,” Adams said.

But when CBS2 called the borough president’s office to ask for the records a spokesman said “Let me look into this and I’ll get back to you.”