BALTIMORE (AP) — Pat Valaika described his late father-in-law as one of his biggest fans — someone who would remind him how great it can be to be a major league baseball player.
“He always told me I’m living the dream,” Valaika said. “Sometimes I take it for granted, but he was definitely with me tonight.”READ MORE: Sánchez Homers, Yankees Snap Skid With Win Over Twins
In his first game back from the bereavement list following the death of his father-in-law, Valaika doubled twice and the Baltimore Orioles rolled to another high-scoring victory, 10-3 over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.
“He loved watching me play more than anything — he really lived for it,” Valaika said. “I knew coming back that all he would want me to do was to play.”
Maikel Franco became the sixth player to hit a home run into the second deck at Camden Yards, and Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who have won five of six after a 14-game losing streak. Baltimore also hit seven doubles in the game, including two each by Valaika and Cedric Mullins.
Bruce Zimmermann (4-3) allowed a two-run homer in the first inning to Pete Alonso, but the Mets managed only one more hit off him in five innings. David Peterson (1-5) yielded four runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Baltimore outhit the NL East leaders 16-4 after scoring 18 runs with 21 hits in Sunday’s victory over Cleveland.
“I thought tonight we took really good at-bats,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Once again, up and down the order, a lot of production from the bottom half of the order.”
Alonso added a second homer in the ninth, making him the first Mets player with a multi-homer game this season.
Valaika tied the game at 2 with a two-run double in the second, then scored on a double by Mullins. Valaika doubled home another run in the third.
Mullins led off with a double in the fourth — at that point, he had 11 hits in his last 13 at-bats — and scored on a single by Trey Mancini.
Mets manager Luis Rojas said the plan is still for the struggling Peterson to make his next scheduled start.READ MORE: Former New York Giants Coach Jim Fassel Dies At 71
“We need to get him right,” Rojas said. “We need David Peterson.”
Franco broke the game open with a three-run homer in the fifth that went down the line in left field and into the second deck. He was the first player to hit a home run into that level since Alonso last September. Mark Reynolds in 2011 and Manny Machado in 2017 were the only Baltimore hitters to do it previously.
Santander hit a solo homer in the eighth.
STREAK OVER
Peterson’s previous seven starts were decided by one run, but Tuesday’s game was a blowout. The last time a pitcher started eight consecutive one-run games was when San Diego’s Tim Worrell did it in 1993.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Mets: Rojas said he expects 2B Jeff McNeil (strained left hamstring) to begin a rehab assignment by the end of the weekend. Rojas also said RF Michael Conforto (right hamstring strain) is probably a couple of weeks from starting his rehab assignment, and reserve INF Luis Guillorme (right oblique strain) could be activated for the weekend series at home against San Diego. … OF Albert Almora (bruised left shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse.
Orioles: Baltimore reinstated RHP Mac Sceroler (right shoulder tendinitis) from the injured list and optioned INF Ramón Urías to Triple-A Norfolk.
UP NEXT
Former Mets star Matt Harvey (3-6) takes the mound for the Orioles on Wednesday night against New York’s Taijuan Walker (4-2). Harvey allowed seven runs over 4 1/3 innings in a May 12 loss to New York at Citi Field.MORE NEWS: Baseball Report: MLB Looking To Enforce Rules On Pitchers Using Foreign Substances
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)