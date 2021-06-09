NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday morning could be the sunrise of our lifetime.

At 5:24 a.m., the sun will rise as a partial eclipse.

“What you’re going to get on Thursday morning is something everybody wants. It’s a show in the sky,” Jackie Faherty told CBS2. “A partial eclipse is so dramatic, it’s like the Death Star moving in front of the sun.”

A sunrise eclipse like this has only happened twice since the 1800s. This one is an annular eclipse, meaning the moon is not quite big enough to cover the sun completely.

“The way you can demonstrate this very easily is reach into your pocket, grab a nickel and a penny… Now, I challenge you to cover that nickel with the penny. You won’t be able to do so,” said Joe Rao, from the Hayden Planetarium. “The sun will come up looking like a crescent or a sickle or a slice of cantaloupe melon, if you will.”

We will get a decent view, but Canada will get the best. They’ll see the moon covering nearly all of the sun, except the outer edge.

“Where it’s going to be a ring — a Ring of Fire, Johnny Cash fans,” Rao said.

If the weather cooperates, our area will get a great show, with 80% of the sun covered by the moon — more than we saw in 2017.”I warn you, they’re very addictive. The first thing out of your mouth after you see your first is, ‘I’ve got to see another one, when is the next one?'” said Rao.

So let’s talk about viewing the sunrise eclipse. We have all seen countless sunrises without special glasses, but the difference is we don’t typically stare at a sunrise for a long period of time.