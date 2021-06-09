NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday morning could be the sunrise of our lifetime.
At 5:24 a.m., the sun will rise as a partial eclipse.
“What you’re going to get on Thursday morning is something everybody wants. It’s a show in the sky,” Jackie Faherty told CBS2. “A partial eclipse is so dramatic, it’s like the Death Star moving in front of the sun.”
A sunrise eclipse like this has only happened twice since the 1800s. This one is an annular eclipse, meaning the moon is not quite big enough to cover the sun completely.
Web Extra: When, Where And How To Safely View The Eclipse
“The way you can demonstrate this very easily is reach into your pocket, grab a nickel and a penny… Now, I challenge you to cover that nickel with the penny. You won’t be able to do so,” said Joe Rao, from the Hayden Planetarium. “The sun will come up looking like a crescent or a sickle or a slice of cantaloupe melon, if you will.”
"Where it's going to be a ring — a Ring of Fire, Johnny Cash fans," Rao said.

We will get a decent view, but Canada will get the best. They'll see the moon covering nearly all of the sun, except the outer edge.
“Where it’s going to be a ring — a Ring of Fire, Johnny Cash fans,” Rao said.
If the weather cooperates, our area will get a great show, with 80% of the sun covered by the moon — more than we saw in 2017.”I warn you, they’re very addictive. The first thing out of your mouth after you see your first is, ‘I’ve got to see another one, when is the next one?'” said Rao.
So let’s talk about viewing the sunrise eclipse. We have all seen countless sunrises without special glasses, but the difference is we don’t typically stare at a sunrise for a long period of time.
If you’re going to watch all of the sunrise eclipse, be safe and wear the special glasses. If you don’t have the glasses, watch for only 10-15 seconds and look away.
“When you’re staring at that, the sun is low and you’re looking through a lot of atmosphere. That atmosphere is what’s protecting you and why it’s easier to look at the sun. But there’s still harmful radiation coming from the sun and impacting your eyes,” Faherty said.
If you miss the epic shot, our next sunrise eclipse will be in 2079 — 58 years from now.
- HOW TO VIEW AN ECLIPSE SAFELY
- HOW TO VIEW THE SUN SAFELY
- To watch a live stream of the eclipse, click here or here.
- For an eclipse simulator, showing what you can expect to see and when from where you are, click here.
- More information about the eclipse, and sources to purchase safe eyewear for viewing, click here.
- The Empire State Building is selling a limited number of tickets to observe the eclipse. For more information, click here.
Watch CBS2’s special coverage of the sunrise eclipse starting at 5 a.m. Thursday.