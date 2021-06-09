NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update on a 12-year-old boy who died unexpectedly last month in Brooklyn after his family said he was bullied.
The Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that Romy Vilsaint died of natural causes related to a peptic ulcer.READ MORE: Justin Wallace Shooting Death: Suspect Jovan Young Expected To Be Charged With Murder On Wednesday
His family had told CBS2 the fifth grader was attacked multiple times in the week before he died, including getting slapped in the head.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Burglar Stuffs Laptop Down His Pants In The Bronx
He was a student at Public School 361 in East Flatbush.MORE NEWS: When Will Federal Unemployment Benefits Run Out In Your State?
The Department of Education has said it is investigating the incident.