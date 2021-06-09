NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dozen people, including police officers, are being treated following a pepper spray incident on Staten Island.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on the fifth floor of a building on Osgood Avenue in Stapleton.READ MORE: NYC Mayoral Race: Candidates Want Eric Adams To Release E-ZPass Records To Prove NYC Is His Primary Residence
Police say there was a dispute in the hallway and pepper spray was released.READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Good Samaritans Subdue Man After Violent Rampage Inside Brooklyn Pizzeria
Twelve people were treated for minor injuries or taken for observation, including four officers.
The FDNY vented the building.MORE NEWS: Tribeca Festival Returns With Highly Anticipated 'In The Heights' Premiere
No arrests have been made at this time.