CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Pepper Spray, Stapleton, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dozen people, including police officers, are being treated following a pepper spray incident on Staten Island.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on the fifth floor of a building on Osgood Avenue in Stapleton.

READ MORE: NYC Mayoral Race: Candidates Want Eric Adams To Release E-ZPass Records To Prove NYC Is His Primary Residence

Police say there was a dispute in the hallway and pepper spray was released.

READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Good Samaritans Subdue Man After Violent Rampage Inside Brooklyn Pizzeria

Twelve people were treated for minor injuries or taken for observation, including four officers.

The FDNY vented the building.

MORE NEWS: Tribeca Festival Returns With Highly Anticipated 'In The Heights' Premiere

No arrests have been made at this time.

CBSNewYork Team