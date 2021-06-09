TUCKERTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Did you feel it?
A small earthquake rattled parts of New Jersey Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.4 magnitude quake happened just before 8 a.m. near Tuckerton in Ocean County.
No major damage was reported.