CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Hudson River, Local TV, New York, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A new Hudson River park and a prettier main route through the city are both on tap in Yonkers.

A weedy lot will be transformed into a three-acre park with views of the Palisades and access to the river using $20 million in city and county money.

READ MORE: Tribeca Festival Returns With Highly Anticipated 'In The Heights' Premiere

City officials say Yonkers has thousands of new residents who want to enjoy the Hudson riverfront.

READ MORE: NYC Mayoral Race: Candidates Want Eric Adams To Release E-ZPass Records To Prove NYC Is His Primary Residence

“People in Yonkers are excited about living here. I think they’re excited about saying they live in Yonkers, and a lot of people want to move here,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

MORE NEWS: Beech-Nut Recalls Baby Cereal Over Arsenic Concerns

The city will also spend millions on streetscape improvements, including new sidewalks and decorative lighting along Yonkers Avenue, one of its main thoroughfares.

CBSNewYork Team