YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A new Hudson River park and a prettier main route through the city are both on tap in Yonkers.
A weedy lot will be transformed into a three-acre park with views of the Palisades and access to the river using $20 million in city and county money.READ MORE: Tribeca Festival Returns With Highly Anticipated 'In The Heights' Premiere
City officials say Yonkers has thousands of new residents who want to enjoy the Hudson riverfront.READ MORE: NYC Mayoral Race: Candidates Want Eric Adams To Release E-ZPass Records To Prove NYC Is His Primary Residence
“People in Yonkers are excited about living here. I think they’re excited about saying they live in Yonkers, and a lot of people want to move here,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.MORE NEWS: Beech-Nut Recalls Baby Cereal Over Arsenic Concerns
The city will also spend millions on streetscape improvements, including new sidewalks and decorative lighting along Yonkers Avenue, one of its main thoroughfares.