NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has reversed course, and now says he will join the leading contenders debate tonight on CBS2 as well as streaming on CBSN New York.
It’s the last time the leading contenders in the New York City mayoral race will face off before early voting begins Saturday.READ MORE: NYC Mayoral Race: Candidates Want Eric Adams To Release E-ZPass Records To Prove NYC Is His Primary Residence
READ MORE: Final Preparations Being Made For CBS2's Leading Contenders Mayoral Debate Thursday Night
After speaking with Justin Wallace’s family representative, we decided that my opponents’ attempts to politicize tonight’s vigil would be a painful distraction. I will honor him tonight and continue to work with the family to bring an end to gun violence.
— Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) June 10, 2021
Adams had initially said he would attend but then backed out, saying he will instead be at a vigil for 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed this weekend. His decision to withdraw – and subsequently rejoin – the debate comes as questions have been raised about where he lives.
“After speaking with Justin Wallace’s family representative, we decided that my opponents’ attempts to politicize tonight’s vigil would be a painful distraction. I will honor him tonight and continue to work with the family to bring an end to gun violence,” Adams wrote on Twitter.
Marcia Kramer and Maurice DuBois will be the moderators. They’ll be posing questions to Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley and Andrew Yang.
MORE NEWS: Primary Elections Guide For Voters In New York And New Jersey
You can watch the debate live at 7 p.m. right here on CBS2 as well as streaming on CBSN New York.