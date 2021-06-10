NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Manhattan.
It happened just after midnight in front of the Dream Hotel on West 16th Street in Chelsea.
Police say a 25-year-old Brooklyn man was shot during a dispute.
He was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.