NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for the hit and run driver who killed a 16-year-old Queens boy.

His grieving family spoke with CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

Darwin Durazno’s family says the 16-year-old was riding his bike after getting a haircut in College Point, Queens, when he was struck and killed by a hit and run driver.

“It all happened because people want to cut each other off,” said witness Alex Duran.

Around 9:30 Friday night, surveillance video shows Durazno and a friend riding their bikes southbound on College Point Avenue. A blue Toyota Camry traveling northbound, trying to pass another car, swerved across double yellow lines into Durazno’s lane.

“Everybody’s driving really easy. And he passed so strong,” one witness said. “The guy gonna pass. But they don’t have the space. So he hit people in the front.”

The car hit Durazno head on, and took off. He suffered fatal head injuries and his bike split in two. Police later found the vehicle, abandoned on 15th Avenue about a block away.

Police say they Camry is a rental car, they’re still searching for the driver.

“When I heard it I was very sad for the family. But what can you do?” a woman named Sandy said.

The accident happened right in front of Innovations hair salon on College Point Avenue. It’s owner isn’t surprised.

There’s a lot of motorcycles riding back and forth and a lot of cars driving really fast,” Sandy said.

“A lot of traffic here,” said Tan Chen.

“There’s a lot of people that speed around, up and down,” said area resident Alex Duran. “This is a dangerous stretch for sure.”

Police installed a sign asking for help, and are patrolling the neighborhood hoping to find justice for Darwin Durazno. He emigrated from Ecuador to New York three years ago. His family says he was working to upgrade to a motorcycle one day.

They’re devastated that he never got to see that through.