NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio wants New Yorkers to rank their favorite pizza toppings.
It’s part of an effort to practice ranked choice voting ahead of the June Primary Election, which gets underway this Saturday.
De Blasio shared his own favorites in the following order:
- Green peppers
- Olives
- Sausage
- Mushrooms
- Pepperoni
The mayor went on to bash some of the other choices, like pineapple and clams.
“Let me tell you what never, ever, ever should be voted for. This is ridiculous. Pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza. We’re not in California. This is sacrilegious in Italy to put pineapple on a pizza,” he shouted.
New York polls open for early voting this Saturday, and Election Day is set for June 22.