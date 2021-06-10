Breaking NewsEric Adams Reverses Course, Decides To Join Tonight's Leading Contenders Debate On CBS2
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Campaign 2021, Election, New York, Pizza, politics, primary election, Vote

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio wants New Yorkers to rank their favorite pizza toppings.

It’s part of an effort to practice ranked choice voting ahead of the June Primary Election, which gets underway this Saturday.

Web Extra: Click here to vote for your favorite toppings

De Blasio shared his own favorites in the following order:

  1. Green peppers
  2. Olives
  3. Sausage
  4. Mushrooms
  5. Pepperoni

Watch: Ranked Choice Voting Explained

The mayor went on to bash some of the other choices, like pineapple and clams.

“Let me tell you what never, ever, ever should be voted for. This is ridiculous. Pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza. We’re not in California. This is sacrilegious in Italy to put pineapple on a pizza,” he shouted.

Web Extra: Primary Elections Guide For New York Voters

New York polls open for early voting this Saturday, and Election Day is set for June 22.

CBSNewYork Team