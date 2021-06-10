MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man died after going swimming in a Mahwah lake Thursday.
It happened around 7 p.m. at Darlington County Park.READ MORE: Top 5 Leading Contenders In NYC Mayoral Race Face Off In Debate On CBS2 And CBSN New York
The lake was closed when the 21-year-old man jumped in along with a 20-year-old friend, but he apparently couldn’t swim.READ MORE: Residents Displaced By Queens Apartment Fire In April On The Verge Of Being Kicked Out Of City-Funded Hotels
First responders jumped in and rescued both men from the lake.MORE NEWS: Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular To Return This Summer
The victim was pronounced dead at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. His identity has not been released.