By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Drowning, Local TV, Mahwah, New Jersey

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man died after going swimming in a Mahwah lake Thursday.

It happened around 7 p.m. at Darlington County Park.

The lake was closed when the 21-year-old man jumped in along with a 20-year-old friend, but he apparently couldn’t swim.

First responders jumped in and rescued both men from the lake.

The victim was pronounced dead at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. His identity has not been released.

