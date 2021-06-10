Mayoral DebateEric Adams Reverses Course, Decides To Join Tonight's Leading Contenders Debate On CBS2 And CBSN New York
By CBSNewYork Team
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person was seriously hurt in a crash in Brentwood early Thursday.

It happened on Motor Parkway and Marcus Boulevard near the Brentwood-Hauppauge border around 7 a.m.

The crash involved a truck and a van.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

