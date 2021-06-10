NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayoral candidate Eric Adams will participate in Thursday night’s CBS2’s leading contenders debate after all.

After declining the invitation earlier this week, questions arose about Adams’ place of residence.

Now, the Brooklyn borough president has changed his mind. He will join four other top candidates in a final face-off before primary voting begins Saturday, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

Adams on Thursday continued to try to convince his opponents that he does indeed reside in the city.

“They want to turn this into an issue. This is not an issue. It’s not an issue at all,” Adams said on WPIX.

Tune in to CBS2 tonight at 7p for the mayoral debate. I’ll be on stage and ready to talk about how to make this city safer, fairer and more affordable. — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) June 10, 2021

On Wednesday, Adams invited reporters to his Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn apartment, insisting he lives there. It came in response to questions about how much time he spends at a co-op he co-owns in Fort Lee, New Jersey and in response to reports that say he sleeps at Brooklyn Borough Hall often.

One of his opponents, Andrew Yang, even asked for Adams’ E-ZPass records. CBS2 received records of those transactions, which reveal fewer than a dozen trips to New Jersey in the 12-month span between May of 2020 and May of 2021. However, it is unclear whether Adams traveled to New Jersey without using his E-ZPass, or by using other means of transportation.

“They’ve been following me for months. They know where I am. So for his campaign and other campaigns to say this, they’ve been trailing me for months,” Adams said. “So when people want to scrutinize everything, I live at Lafayette Avenue.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio is sticking up for Adams.

“He’s a Brooklynite. He’s a New Yorker. He has served the city in many different capacities. I just don’t see an issue here,” de Blasio said.

That said, the mayor said he’s not yet ready to endorse a candidate.

“I am going to vote on Primary Day, on June 22. I am going to think about how much I want to share with the people of the city. If I think it is important to go into detail about what I’m feeling, I will, but I’m really going to watch,” de Blasio said.

READ MORE: NYC Mayoral Race: United Federation Of Teachers Launches Campaign To Prop Up Stringer, Damage Adams And Yang

The allegations against Adams came to light right before CBS2 was to host four of the top Democratic candidates in a debate, just days before early voting begins.

Among those who will take part Thursday night is Maya Wiley, who has picked up key endorsements and has picked up steam in a new poll, surging into second place behind Adams.

“For the candidates, this is the last opportunity to make their case, to make their image,” political science professor Alain Sanders said.

READ MORE: NYC Mayoral Race: 8 Main Democratic Contenders Engage In Slash-And-Burn Debate

Sanders said debates are free commercials for candidates with a lot of risks. There’s no room to mess up, so they’ll have to be careful.

“That’s one of the reasons why incumbents or the candidates who are leading in the polls tend to refuse to go on a debate. They know that the dangers are greater than the possible benefits,” Sanders said.

Political experts say voters will be focusing on a couple of major issues during this race, including crime and disorder.

Early voting goes from Saturday until June 20. You can request an absentee ballot online or by mail up until June 15, and Primary Day, itself, is June 22.

You can watch the debate Thursday at 7 p.m. on CBS2 and CBSN New York.