NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 73-year-old woman’s car was stolen with her dog inside Sunday in Brooklyn.
The victim was sitting in a parked 2008 red Honda around 1:15 p.m. near Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive.
Police said the suspect walked up with some kind of walking stick, opened the woman's door and pulled her out of the car.
He allegedly drove off with her dog, a toy poodle named Luna.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with an injury to her head. She was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the whereabouts of the woman’s dog is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.