NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Primary Elections are coming up next month in New York and New Jersey, including the race for mayor of New York City.

Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls.

NEW YORK

Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.

When to vote? Early voting will be held from June 12 to June 20, and Election Day is June 22. (Note: Early voting locations often differ from Election Day locations.)

Other key deadlines? Register to vote by May 28, request a change of address June 2, and request an absentee ballot June 15. Completed absentee ballots must be returned in person or postmarked by June 22.

What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.

New York City voters will choose from a crowded field of mayoral candidates ahead of the November General Election. Click here for in-depth conversations with 10 of them.

New York City is also rolling out ranked choice voting for the first time. Click here to learn how it works.

NEW JERSEY

Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.

When to vote? Election Day is June 8. New Jersey does not currently have early voting.

Other key deadlines? Absentee ballot requests must be submitted by mail by June 1 or in person by 3 p.m. June 7. Completed absentee ballots must be returned in person or postmarked by June 8.

What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.