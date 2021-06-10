RING OF FIRERare Sunrise Eclipse Dazzles Sky Across Tri-State Area
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Lonnie Quinn
Filed Under:Eclipse, Local TV, Lonnie Quinn, Solar Eclipse, space, Sunrise, Weather

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rare sunrise eclipse put on a show Thursday morning.

The sun rose as a partial eclipse around 5:24 a.m.

Web Extra: When, Where And How To Safely View The Eclipse

“It’s a show in the sky,” Jackie Faherty told CBS2. “A partial eclipse is so dramatic. You have to look at it safely, but when you do, it looks like the Death Star moving across the sun.”

A sunrise eclipse like this has only happened twice since the 1800s. This one is an annular eclipse, meaning the moon is not quite big enough to cover the sun completely.

If you’re going to watch all of the sunrise eclipse, be safe and wear the special glasses. If you don’t have the glasses, watch for only 10-15 seconds and look away.

 

If you miss the epic shot, our next sunrise eclipse will be in 2079 — 58 years from now

Tune in to our special coverage of the sunrise eclipse on CBS2, CBSN New York or CBSNewYork.com.

Lonnie Quinn