NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rare sunrise eclipse put on a show Thursday morning.
The sun rose as a partial eclipse around 5:24 a.m.
“It’s a show in the sky,” Jackie Faherty told CBS2. “A partial eclipse is so dramatic. You have to look at it safely, but when you do, it looks like the Death Star moving across the sun.”
A sunrise eclipse like this has only happened twice since the 1800s. This one is an annular eclipse, meaning the moon is not quite big enough to cover the sun completely.
If you’re going to watch all of the sunrise eclipse, be safe and wear the special glasses. If you don’t have the glasses, watch for only 10-15 seconds and look away.
— Lonnie Quinn (@LonnieQuinnTV) June 10, 2021
If you miss the epic shot, our next sunrise eclipse will be in 2079 — 58 years from now
