NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The report card is out for Long Island Sound beaches.
The nonprofit Save the Sound released its top 10 for 2021.
The report looked at water quality at more than 200 beaches on the Sound across New York and Connecticut.
The nonprofit announced the news Thursday from Orchard Beach in the Bronx, which is the only public beach on the Sound.
“This is the eighth consecutive season that Orchard Beach has scored an A based on low fecal bacteria levels in this waterway,” said Tracey Brown, regional director of water protection for Save the Sound.
The top 10 in New York are:
- The Creek Beach in Oyster Bay
- Southold Beach in Southold
- Port Jefferson Beach — West in Brookhaven
- McCabe’s Beach in Southold
- Centre Island — Sound Beach in Oyster Bay
- Kenney’s Beach in Southold
- West Harbor Memorial Beach in Oyster Bay
- Sunken Meadow State Park — East in Smithtown
- Orchard Beach in the Bronx
- Soundside Beach in Oyster Bay
The group also called on federal and state leaders to improve sewage infrastructure to fight pollution.
To find more information from this year’s report, visit savethesound.org.