Mayoral DebateEric Adams Reverses Course, Decides To Join Tonight's Leading Contenders Debate On CBS2 And CBSN New York
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, New York City, Queens, Van Wyck Expressway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a scary scene for drivers on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens on Thursday.

Scaffolding from a catwalk on the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge overpass fell onto the expressway.

READ MORE: Person Seriously Hurt In Crash On Motor Parkway In Brentwood

It did not appear any vehicles were struck.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Do Your Monthly Checks Start?

Traffic started to back up around 9 a.m. while crews worked to remove the debris.

The right two lanes heading northbound were still closed at noon.

MORE NEWS: NYC Mayoral Race: Eric Adams Again Defends Brooklyn Residence, Maya Wiley Surges In Latest Poll

WATCH: Chopper 2 Over Van Wyck Expressway

CBSNewYork Team