NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a scary scene for drivers on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens on Thursday.
Scaffolding from a catwalk on the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge overpass fell onto the expressway.READ MORE: Person Seriously Hurt In Crash On Motor Parkway In Brentwood
It did not appear any vehicles were struck.
Traffic started to back up around 9 a.m. while crews worked to remove the debris.
The right two lanes heading northbound were still closed at noon.
WATCH: Chopper 2 Over Van Wyck Expressway