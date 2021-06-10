YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple people were shot in Yonkers on Thursday.
It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Elm Street and Oak Street.
As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, police confirm four people were shot. One victim is said to be in serious condition. The other three victims are in stable condition.
#YonkersPD at scene of confirmed shooting incident area of Elm Street and Oak Street with several gunshot victims. Please avoid the area. Media staging area at Elm Street and Victor Street. Preliminary info subject to change.
— Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) June 10, 2021READ MORE: Westchester DA Appoints Former Federal Judge To Review Fatal Police Shootings Of DJ Henry, Kenneth Chamberlain
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
Further details have not yet been released.
