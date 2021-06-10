Mayoral DebateWatch The Five Leading Democratic Primary Candidates In The Race For New York City Mayor Face Off Tonight At 7 p.m.
By CBSNewYork Team
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple people were shot in Yonkers on Thursday.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Elm Street and Oak Street.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, police confirm four people were shot. One victim is said to be in serious condition. The other three victims are in stable condition.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Further details have not yet been released.

