NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gems and minerals are back at the American Museum of Natural History.
The exhibit reopens Saturday after shutting down in 2017 to be redesigned.READ MORE: On Eve Of Early Voting, Top Contenders For NYC Mayor Skirmish Over Crime And If Police Should Carry Guns
The exhibit showcases thousands of gems and minerals from all over the world.READ MORE: Push To Get More People Vaccinated Continues In New Jersey, Connecticut
Visitors can learn all about minerals — how they form, how scientists study them and how humans have used them throughout history.MORE NEWS: Video: Gunman On Citi Bike Opens Fire In Harlem, Injuring 1
The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Timed entry tickets are required. To make a reservation, visit amnh.org.