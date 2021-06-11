NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made another arrest in the shooting death of 10-year-old Justin Wallace.
Justin was shot in stomach outside a relative's home Saturday in Far Rockaway, just before his 11th birthday.
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Jovan Young, was arraigned Wednesday on murder charges. Police say the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute over a parking spot.
— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefOfDept) June 11, 2021
Friday, NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison of the NYPD took to Twitter to announce another arrest in the case.
Harrison says a search warrant led to the arrest of Astram Locham, who faces weapons charges.
“On June 5, Locham was involved in an ongoing parking issue that led to the shooting which killed 10-year-old Justin Wallace. Justin is another life lost to senseless gun violence,” Harrison wrote.
Thursday night, Justin’s mother Aretha Wallace held back tears while speaking about her beloved son.
"He's my angel. Somehow he's looking over me," she said. "Justin loved his school, he loved his family, and he loved his friends. Anyone who knew him could have tell."