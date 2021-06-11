Mayoral DebateWatch The Democratic Primary Leading Contenders NYC Mayoral Debate
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, New York City, NYPD, Robbery, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two men suspected in a handful of armed robberies and attempted robberies, including one that was caught on camera in the Bronx.

According to police, the suspects were working with a third person when they used a gun to threatened a 27-year-old man and demanded his money on East Tremont Street back on May 26.

READ MORE: MTA Bus Removed From Brooklyn Brownstone 4 Days After Crash; Many Feared Building Would Collapse

The suspects removed the man’s necklace and fled the area in a silver SUV, police said. The victim, reportedly, was not hurt.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police released video of the robbery and the suspects’ alleged getaway car.

Less than 10 minutes later, police said, the same suspects pointed a gun at a 48-year-old man and tried to rob him near Buhre Avenue and Mayflower Avenue.

The victim ran down the street and yelled for help, according to police. The suspects fled in a gray Lexus SUV and no one was hurt.

READ MORE: Another Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 10-Year-Old Justin Wallace

On June 1, the suspects threatened a 29-year-old man with a gun, then stole his backpack, cellphone and cash, police said. It happened on Lydig Avenue around 2 a.m.

The victim told police he feared for his life and handed over his possessions, including $300.

Investigators believe the suspects attempted at least two more robberies that morning.

One of the men police are looking for is described as 20 years old and approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

The other is described as 20 years old and approximately 6 feet tall.

MORE NEWS: New York-Presbyterian To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations For Staff

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team