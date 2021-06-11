NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two men suspected in a handful of armed robberies and attempted robberies, including one that was caught on camera in the Bronx.

According to police, the suspects were working with a third person when they used a gun to threatened a 27-year-old man and demanded his money on East Tremont Street back on May 26.

The suspects removed the man’s necklace and fled the area in a silver SUV, police said. The victim, reportedly, was not hurt.

Police released video of the robbery and the suspects’ alleged getaway car.

Less than 10 minutes later, police said, the same suspects pointed a gun at a 48-year-old man and tried to rob him near Buhre Avenue and Mayflower Avenue.

The victim ran down the street and yelled for help, according to police. The suspects fled in a gray Lexus SUV and no one was hurt.

On June 1, the suspects threatened a 29-year-old man with a gun, then stole his backpack, cellphone and cash, police said. It happened on Lydig Avenue around 2 a.m.

The victim told police he feared for his life and handed over his possessions, including $300.

Investigators believe the suspects attempted at least two more robberies that morning.

One of the men police are looking for is described as 20 years old and approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

The other is described as 20 years old and approximately 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.