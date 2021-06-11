NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s another sign of the dramatic increase in gun violence in New York City.
Surveillance video shows a gunfight that took place in the street in Brooklyn.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Man Stripped Of His Jewelry At Gunpoint In Bronx Lobby
Police say it happened at 12:50 a.m. Monday.
Surveillance video shows a sedan driving on Sant Marks Avenue between New York and Brooklyn Avenues in Crown Heights. Police say a gunman inside the car opened fire on a group on the sidewalk, and the video shows someone on the street diving for cover. They say the gunman in the car hit two parked cars.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Panhandler Steals $75 From Woman Who Gave Him $1, Police Say
That’s when two of the people on the street pulled out guns and started shooting at the car.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.MORE NEWS: Police: 3-Year-Old Fell From Window, Attacked By Dogs Before Death In Elizabeth, NJ
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.