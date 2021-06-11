NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman who tried to do the right thing by a panhandler wound up getting robbed by him, police say.
It happened at 7:25 p.m. Sunday at Columbus Circle.
According to police, a 73-year-old woman gave a panhandler $1 after he asked he for it. When she was walking away, the man followed her, and surveillance video shows him reaching into her purse. Police say he stole $75 and ran off into the subway station.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.