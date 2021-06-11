NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Consumers should be on the lookout for costly mistakes on their credit report.
A Consumer Reports survey of nearly 6,000 people found more than a third, 34%, had at least one error on their credit report.READ MORE: On Eve Of Early Voting, Top Contenders For NYC Mayor Skirmish Over Crime And If Police Should Carry Guns
If they aren’t fixed, those errors could have a big impact on your credit score.READ MORE: Push To Get More People Vaccinated Continues In New Jersey, Connecticut
“We all know that credit reports are used to determine the interest rate that a person can get on a loan. Credit reports are also referenced in quite a few employment decisions. They can keep people from getting a job,” Syed Ejaz, with Consumer Reports, said.
Twenty-nine percent of those surveyed found errors with their personal information, such as a wrong name or address.MORE NEWS: Video: Gunman On Citi Bike Opens Fire In Harlem, Injuring 1
Complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about credit report errors have more than doubled since 2019.