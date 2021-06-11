NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding a gunman who did a “bike-by” in Harlem.
It happened on May 24 at 12:45 a.m. at 143rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Boulevard.
Police say the victim, 21, was approached by a man on a Citi Bike. Surveillance video shows the cyclist pull out a gun and open fire, while pedestrians on the sidewalk scatter. The victim was hit once in a leg, and the suspect rode off.READ MORE: Another Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 10-Year-Old Justin Wallace
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, treated and released.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.