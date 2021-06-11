NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the more than 200 families who were displaced by an April fire at their apartment building in Jackson Heights, Queens.
Friday, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development said families who still need help after the deadline should contact them for further support, releasing the following statement:
“In the immediate aftermath of the fire, HPD worked with the American Red Cross to extend hotel stays for an additional two months to offer households more time to find alternative housing in or near their current community. HPD also provides relocation assistance, and has referred several families to affordable housing options already. We are asking households not registered with our Emergency Housing Services to please do so to receive further support.”
HPD says it has already offered displaced families housing options in other parts of the city and in shelters.