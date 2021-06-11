NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect they say made anti-Semitic remarks and threatened a Jewish man in Brooklyn.
The incident happened shortly after 10:15 a.m. Thursday on Rutland Road near Brooklyn Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
Police said the suspect approached the 30-year-old victim, then made anti-Semitic remarks and threats.
The suspect continued walking toward Brooklyn Avenue. The victim was not hurt.
The incident comes amid an uptick in anti-Semitic hate crimes throughout the city.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.