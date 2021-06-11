IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There were efforts in New Jersey and Connecticut to get more people vaccinated Friday.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy met community members at a pop-up vaccination site at a barber shop in Irvington.
Their hope is to reduce vaccine hesitancy in communities of color.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont was at the Stafford Motor Speedway, which has partnered with the state to offer COVID vaccines.
The governor says people who get vaccinated there will also get a free meal.